Bengals' A.J. Green: Scores twice in Monday's defeat

Green caught seven of 16 targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Steelers.

Green led the Bengals across the board in receiving, with his target count setting a new season high. Monday also marked Green's first multi-touchdown game of the campaign, as he scored from eight and 15 yards out on respective first-half end-zone trips. Although Green had a 61-yard touchdown nullified by a debatable holding call during the third quarter, his output should definitely still please fantasy owners.