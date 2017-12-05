Bengals' A.J. Green: Scores twice in Monday's defeat
Green caught seven of 16 targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Steelers.
Green led the Bengals across the board in receiving, with his target count setting a new season high. Monday also marked Green's first multi-touchdown game of the campaign, as he scored from eight and 15 yards out on respective first-half end-zone trips. Although Green had a 61-yard touchdown nullified by a debatable holding call during the third quarter, his output should definitely still please fantasy owners.
More News
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Free from injury report•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Under the weather Friday•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Held in check Sunday•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Finds end zone versus Broncos•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Scores 70-yard touchdown in narrow defeat•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Avoids suspension for Week 9 skirmish•
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...