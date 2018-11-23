Bengals' A.J. Green: Set to be re-evaluated Saturday
Coach Marvin Lewis isn't ruling Green (toe) out for Sunday's game against the Browns, indicating that the wideout will be re-evaluated Saturday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Green didn't practice this week, so he could be headed for an official doubtful designation for Sunday's contest, but Friday's final injury report will confirm his listed status on that front, one way or the other.
