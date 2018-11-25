Bengals' A.J. Green: Set to miss Week 12
Green (toe), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns, won't be available to play, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Bengals downgraded Green from questionable Saturday after he missed the entire week of practice. Green may go through some pregame work as he looks to put the right toe injury behind him, but even if he checks out positively, the Bengals seem inclined to err on the side of caution and hold him out. Tyler Boyd and John Ross would continue to benefit from added involvement in the passing game if Green misses a third straight game as anticipated.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...