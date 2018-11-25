Bengals' A.J. Green: Set to miss Week 12

Green (toe), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns, won't be available to play, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Bengals downgraded Green from questionable Saturday after he missed the entire week of practice. Green may go through some pregame work as he looks to put the right toe injury behind him, but even if he checks out positively, the Bengals seem inclined to err on the side of caution and hold him out. Tyler Boyd and John Ross would continue to benefit from added involvement in the passing game if Green misses a third straight game as anticipated.