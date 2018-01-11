Bengals' A.J. Green: Set to skip Pro Bowl

Green will skip the Pro Bowl, as he tends to a minor knee injury, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Green's knee issue is something that is expected to be resolved by rest, with the report indicating that the wideout's availability for the Bengals' spring workouts shouldn't be impacted. Green logged 75 catches (on 145 targets) for 1,078 yards and eight TDs this past season, decent but not spectacular numbers for the 2011 first-rounder, who turns 30 at the end of July. Looking ahead, Green remains entrenched as his team's top pass-catching weapon, but a 7-9 record this past season presumably foreshadows a fair degree of offseason personnel changes for Cincinnati. Specifically, look for a re-tooling of the team's offensive line and a changing of the guard at tight end could be on tap, with Tyler Eifert set to become an unrestricted free agent. Moreover, John Ross, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft played just 17 snaps as a rookie, and if the young wideout can stay healthy enough to capitalize on his blinding speed, Green could be flanked a legitimate big-play threat in 2018.