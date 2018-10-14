Bengals' A.J. Green: Seven catches, 85 yards in loss

Green caught seven of 12 targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Steelers.

Green led his team in receiving yards but was outplayed by teammate Tyler Boyd (seven catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns). The two productive wideouts have coexisted well thus far, and that should be the case again in Week 7 against a porous Chiefs secondary.

