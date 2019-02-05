Bengals' A.J. Green: Sheds walking boot

Green (toe) is out of his walking boot and could be back on the practice field as soon as May or June, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Green recently spoke with Antonio Gates, who said it took four or five months to regain full range of motion after he had the same procedure done by the same surgeon in February 2008. The tight end suffered a noticeable drop-off in catches and yards that season, but he also scored eight touchdowns and didn't miss any games. With far more time to recover after Dec. 11 surgery, Green should be back to full strength before training camp, if not in time for OTAs. He said he's excited about the transition to head coach Zac Taylor, comparing Taylor's offensive principles to those of Jay Gruden. The 30-year-old wideout had his best statistical seasons under Gruden, averaging 97.5 catches for 1,388 yards and 11 touchdowns between the 2012 and 2013 campaigns. Green actually was on pace for similar numbers in 2018 until the toe injury derailed his season after Week 8.