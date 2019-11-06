Bengals' A.J. Green: Sits out practice

Coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Green (ankle) didn't practice and is considered day-to-day, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

There was hope Green might be able to put in a full practice coming off the Week 9 bye, but he apparently didn't feel up for working out in pads after the walk-through portion concluded, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Green instead went to receive further treatment for his left knee, creating some pessimism on his chances of making his season debut Sunday against the Ravens. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity during the week's final two sessions to have any chance of suiting up in Week 10.