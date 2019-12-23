Bengals' A.J. Green: Slated to land on IR
The Bengals plan to place Green (ankle) on IR this week, Marisa Contipelli of the team's official site reports.
Green thus will finish the 2019 season without having played a down. With IR decision imminent, Tyler Boyd, John Ross and Alex Erickson will head the team's wide receiver corps in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Browns. Green is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in advance of the 2020 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...