Bengals' A.J. Green: Slated to land on IR

The Bengals plan to place Green (ankle) on IR this week, Marisa Contipelli of the team's official site reports.

Green thus will finish the 2019 season without having played a down. With IR decision imminent, Tyler Boyd, John Ross and Alex Erickson will head the team's wide receiver corps in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Browns. Green is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in advance of the 2020 campaign.