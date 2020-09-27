Green hauled in five of six targets for 36 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-23 tie against the Eagles.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wideout admitted this week that he's still getting comfortable in game action after missing all of last season because of an ankle injury. That news is comforting for those banking on a resurgence from Green over the course of the season, though it doesn't do much to remedy a series of mediocre fantasy performances through the first three weeks of 2020. The targets have been there for Green in the early going (28), though he's totaled 116 receiving yards and zero touchdowns with those opportunities. The veteran wideout will now face a Jacksonville defense that surrendered a 90 percent completion rate and two passing touchdowns to Miami on Thursday night.