Bengals' A.J. Green: Solid on opening possession Friday

Green secured both of his targets for 21 yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason win over the Bucs.

Coming off an injury-shortened 2016 that nevertheless left him just 36 yards short of a sixth straight 1,000-yard campaign, Green got his 2017 season off to a solid start on the Bengals' opening drive. The 29-year-old was on the receiving end of quarterback Andy Dalton's first pass of the preseason and added a 13-yard catch-and-run later in the possession. Green looks fully recovered from the hamstring injury that cut last season short, and he'll look to build on Friday's effort against the Chiefs next Saturday.