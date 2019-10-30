Bengals' A.J. Green: Spotted on practice field
Green (ankle) was out on the field for Wednesday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Currently on bye, the Bengals won't need to release an official injury report until Wed., Nov. 6, ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Ravens. Green already said he expects to return from ankle surgery for that game, working with Ryan Finley in the rookie's first NFL start. The extent of Green's involvement at Wednesday's practice isn't known.
More News
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Aiming for full practice•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Expects to play after Week 9 bye•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Officially out Week 8•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Participating in position drills•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Working through individual drills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...