Bengals' A.J. Green: Spotted on practice field

Green (ankle) was out on the field for Wednesday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Currently on bye, the Bengals won't need to release an official injury report until Wed., Nov. 6, ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Ravens. Green already said he expects to return from ankle surgery for that game, working with Ryan Finley in the rookie's first NFL start. The extent of Green's involvement at Wednesday's practice isn't known.