Bengals' A.J. Green: Starts season strong
Green caught six of eight targets for 92 yards and a touchdown while losing one of two fumbles in Sunday's 34-23, Week 1 win over the Colts.
Green will need to clean up the fumbles, but he was otherwise his usual, stellar self. His 38-yard touchdown in the third quarter sparked a 24-0 Cincinnati run after Indianapolis raced out to a 23-10 lead. Green's made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons, and he's already laying the groundwork for an eighth such campaign.
