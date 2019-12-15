Bengals' A.J. Green: Still eyeing late-season return

Green (ankle), who has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, could be available to play in either or both of the Bengals' final two contests of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 1-12 Bengals have little to play for at this point, but that apparently hasn't stopped Green from entertaining a late-season return. According to Rapoport, Green has looked good while working off the side during recent practices, leaving the team open to having him play Week 16 in Miami and/or Week 17 versus the Browns. Given that he's been sidelined all season, Green would likely need to put in at least one or two full practices with the rest of the Bengals' healthy players before the team would clear him for game action.