Bengals' A.J. Green: Still eyeing late-season return
Green (ankle), who has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, could be available to play in either or both of the Bengals' final two contests of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 1-12 Bengals have little to play for at this point, but that apparently hasn't stopped Green from entertaining a late-season return. According to Rapoport, Green has looked good while working off the side during recent practices, leaving the team open to having him play Week 16 in Miami and/or Week 17 versus the Browns. Given that he's been sidelined all season, Green would likely need to put in at least one or two full practices with the rest of the Bengals' healthy players before the team would clear him for game action.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...