Bengals' A.J. Green: Still has hope for Week 1

Green (ankle) will miss "several weeks" of practice but still has hope to be ready for the regular-season opener, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A prior report estimated Green's recovery timeline at 6-to-8 weeks after an MRI on Sunday revealed torn ligaments in his left ankle. There was some thought he might require surgery, but the current plan merely calls for rest following his Monday visit with a foot specialist. Reading between the lines, Green likely avoided a full tear of any ligaments, though that doesn't necessarily rule him out from eventually having surgery. It's safe to assume he'll miss the rest of training camp and the entire preseason slate.