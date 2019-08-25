Bengals' A.J. Green: Still in walking boot

Green (ankle) was present in the Bengals' locker room before Sunday's practice, but his foot remains in a walking boot and he's moving around on a scooter, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Bengals did not have an official update on Green, but between the presence of the walking boot and the news that Damion Willis will be a starter for Week 1, we have pretty good confirmation that Green indeed will miss regular season games due to his injury.