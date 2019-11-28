Play

Bengals' A.J. Green: Still not practicing

Green (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With each passing day and no activity at practice, Green is pushing his season debut off another week. He is considered day-to-day by the Bengals, and whenever he's cleared to suit up -- i.e. once he feels comfortable pushing off his left ankle -- he'll be on the receiving end of passes from Andy Dalton, who reclaimed the top QB job in Cincinnati this week.

