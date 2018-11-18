Bengals' A.J. Green: Still not ruled out for Week 11
Green (toe) made the trip with the Bengals to Baltimore and plans to hold a workout early Sunday before his status for the game is decided, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The wideout is officially listed as doubtful on the Bengals' injury report and the expectation remains that he'll sit out a second straight game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
While Green isn't giving up hope of playing in Week 11 despite having not practiced since injuring his right toe in the Oct. 28 win over the Buccaneers, Rapoport notes that the 30-year-old's pregame workout should be viewed as a positive sign for his status for Week 12 against the Browns rather than this Sunday's contest. Unless Green demonstrates remarkable progress from when the Bengals last evaluated him two days ago, he'll be included on the team's inactive list, which will be released approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. With Green presumably out of the picture, Tyler Boyd and John Ross (groin) -- who is expected to play Sunday, per Rapoport -- will head Cincinnati's receiving corps for another game.
