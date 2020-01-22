Bengals' A.J. Green: Still wanted in Cincy
Coach Zac Taylor said the Bengals hope to re-sign Green (ankle), Geoff Hobson of the team's official website reports. "He's a big priority for us," Taylor said. "Things will have to work out over the course of the spring, but we certainly plan on A.J. being in the fold next year."
Taylor also said Green is now healthy, though it isn't clear exactly what that means in terms of the wide receiver's physical activity level. It does seem likely that the 31-year-old will be ready for the start of the offseason program, be it with the Bengals or another team. Green is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and while relocation would give him a better shot at winning a Super Bowl, he's mentioned on multiple occasions that he hopes to finish his career with the Bengals. He missed the entire 2019 season after dealing with some setbacks from ankle surgery in late July.
