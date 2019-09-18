Bengals' A.J. Green: Still working on side
Green (ankle) is working on the rehab field during Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Green continues to progress in his recovery from torn ligaments in his left ankle, which he underwent surgery to address in late July. He shed his walking boot last week. A specific timetable for his return remains undisclosed, and Green appears to be taking a cautious approach to his recovery in order to avoid aggravating his injury. Tyler Boyd and John Ross will continue to head Cincinnati's receiving corps as long as Green is unable to go.
