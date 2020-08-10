Green's offseason training focused on injury prevention and strengthening his feet/ankles, ESPN.com's Ben Baby reports.
Personal trainer Curtis Winters says Green's surgically repaired left ankle is as strong as it's ever been, and the wideout added some new workouts intended to reduce his odds of another similar injury. The 32-year-old is set to play out 2020 under the franchise tag in Cincinnati, where rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has a strong receiver group that also includes Tyler Boyd, John Ross, Auden Tate and Tee Higgins. The Bengals might use their depth to take Green off the field at times, but he and Boyd are the safe bets to see steady targets early in the season. Green believes he can play at a high level for at least four more years, hoping his performance in 2020 will earn him another long-term contract in Cincinnati.