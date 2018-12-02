Bengals' A.J. Green: Suffers foot injury

Green was carted off the field Sunday against the Broncos after injuring his right foot, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

It looked like Green had trouble putting weight on his foot prior to being carted off, and he was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, so at first glance this has the looks of an issue that could force the wideout to miss time beyond Sunday.

