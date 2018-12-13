Bengals' A.J. Green: Surgery goes as planned

Coach Marvin Lewis said that the surgery Green underwent Tuesday to address a right foot injury went well and noted the wideout should be ready to resume on-field work during OTAs in late May, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Green played only nine games in 2018 -- the fewest in any season of his career -- but was effective as usual when he suited up, hauling in 46 of 77 targets for 694 yards (15.1 per reception) and six touchdowns. The procedure is expected to provide a permanent fix for the foot issue that limited him to just one appearance during the back half of the Bengals' schedule, so the 30-year-old can probably be selected among the top tier of receivers without too much hesitation once 2019 fantasy drafts get underway. Though Andy Dalton's (thumb) production has plateaued since he signed an extension with the Bengals in August 2014, it's expected that he'll return as the team's starting quarterback next season, which would spare Green from having to establish rapport with a new signal-caller.