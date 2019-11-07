Bengals' A.J. Green: Swollen ankle could delay return
Green is dealing with a swollen ankle and when asked Thursday if he's going to play Sunday against the Ravens, the wideout replied, "probably not," Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, Green's ankle swelled up Wednesday and the issue is viewed as a day-to-day concern. It's enough, however, to likely delay Green's return to action. If he's ruled out this week, Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson would be in line to head the team's wideout corps in Week 10.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It might be tough to trust Jameis Winston most weeks, but Jamey Eisenberg says it will pay...