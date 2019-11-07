Bengals' A.J. Green: Swollen ankle could delay return

Green is dealing with a swollen ankle and when asked Thursday if he's going to play Sunday against the Ravens, the wideout replied, "probably not," Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, Green's ankle swelled up Wednesday and the issue is viewed as a day-to-day concern. It's enough, however, to likely delay Green's return to action. If he's ruled out this week, Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson would be in line to head the team's wideout corps in Week 10.