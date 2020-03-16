Play

Bengals' A.J. Green: Tagged by Bengals

Green (ankle) has been informed he'll receive a franchise tag, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This has been expected for a while, and Green even mentioned in December that he wouldn't mind being tagged. The price should be around $18.5 million, which is good money for a 31-year-old coming off a missed season. It isn't clear if the Bengals intend to discuss a long-term extension, but this does suggest that they expect Green to make a full recovery from last year's ankle injury. Once that happens, he'll likely get to work with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

