Bengals' A.J. Green: Takes part in walkthrough

Green (ankle) suited up for Friday's walkthrough, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Green has already been ruled out for Week 6, but as Hobson points out, his participation Friday is an indicator that his injured ankle held up fine after he practiced Thursday for the first time in over a month. As long as Green avoids any setbacks over the next few days, he should have a chance to make his season debut in Week 7 against the Jaguars.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories