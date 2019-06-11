Bengals' A.J. Green: Taking part in individual drills

Green (toe) will participate in individual drills this week with the quarterbacks and wide receivers.

This is all Green will do during the Bengals' mandatory minicamp over the next three days. It's by far the most on-field work Green has done since undergoing foot surgery back in December, and assuming all goes well this week, it should put Green on course to be ready for training camp next month. Green said last month that he expects to be full healthy once camp rolls around in late July.