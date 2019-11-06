Bengals' A.J. Green: Targeting Week 10 debut

Coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that he expects Green (ankle) to suit up against the Ravens on Sunday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Taylor also indicated that Green could receive a snap count in his return to action, per Ben Baby of ESPN.com. The extend of Green's participation in Wednesday's practice has yet to be revealed, but there's reason for optimism that the 31-year-old wideout could carry a "full" designation coming off Cincinnati's bye. Green previously logged a trio of limited practices Week 8. If the veteran wideout is indeed able to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt, he'll look to make the most of targets from rookie signal-caller Ryan Finley rather than long-time teammate Andy Dalton.