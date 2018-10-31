Bengals' A.J. Green: Toe injury possibly worse than expected
Green was still dealing with swelling on his right toe Wednesday, indicating a need for the Bengals to send him in for additional tests, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Green's 2014 season was significantly hampered by an injury to his right big toe, as he missed three games and parts of many others due to that issue. It's fortunate for the Bengals that Green will have some added time to recover with the team on bye in Week 9, but the injury has the potential to bother him in the second half of the campaign.
