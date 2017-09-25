Bengals' A.J. Green: Tops 100 yards against Packers
Green caught 10 of 13 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Bengals.
Coming off a season in which Green saw double-digit targets in six of nine completed games, things haven't changed as he remains the apple of QB Andy Dalton's eye. He's now been funneled a gaudy 31 looks through three games and is on pace to approach the career-high 178 targets he accrued in 2013 -- when he finished the season with 1,426 receiving yards and 11 spikes. His only concern going forward is the general state of the Bengals offense that just underwent a change at offensive coordinator.
