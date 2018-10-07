Bengals' A.J. Green: Tops 100 yards for first time this season
Green caught six of 10 targets for 112 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Dolphins.
Green reestablished himself as the Bengals' go-to aerial option, topping 100 receiving yards for the first time this season while no teammate even reached 50. With 409 yards and five touchdowns through five weeks, Green has once again been one of the league's most productive wide receivers heading into a Week 6 home tilt against the Steelers.
