Bengals' A.J. Green: Torn ankle ligaments
Green's MRI revealed torn ligaments in his left ankle and he'll be sidelined at least six-to-eight weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
That puts Green out for at least the season-opener and could be longer. Green was typically going in the third or fourth round in most drafts so far, but this news will drop him considerably. He shouldn't be among your top two and probably top three receivers now.
