Bengals' A.J. Green: Tossed following altercation with Jalen Ramsey

Green was ejected from Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars in the second quarter, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

In an outburst completely uncharacteristic of Green's career to date, the star wideout completely lost his cool and took it out on the top Jacksonville defensive back. Green and cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been engaged in heated trash talking all game, but it finally boiled over when Green grabbed the back of Ramsey's neck, took him to the ground and threw several punches. Green will certainly be fined for the incident, and it wouldn't be too surprising if the league office considered a suspension. He'll finish the day with just one catch for six yards, resulting in the lowest fantasy point total for him on the season. In the meantime, the Bengals will be left with Brandon LaFell and tight end Tyler Kroft as the top pass-catching options, though running back Joe Mixon -- who has two catches at halftime -- should be a factor as well.