Bengals' A.J. Green: Tossed following altercation with Jalen Ramsey
Green was ejected from Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars in the second quarter, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
In an outburst completely uncharacteristic of Green's career to date, the star wideout completely lost his cool and took it out on the top Jacksonville defensive back. Green and cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been engaged in heated trash talking all game, but it finally boiled over when Green grabbed the back of Ramsey's neck, took him to the ground and threw several punches. Green will certainly be fined for the incident, and it wouldn't be too surprising if the league office considered a suspension. He'll finish the day with just one catch for six yards, resulting in the lowest fantasy point total for him on the season. In the meantime, the Bengals will be left with Brandon LaFell and tight end Tyler Kroft as the top pass-catching options, though running back Joe Mixon -- who has two catches at halftime -- should be a factor as well.
More News
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...