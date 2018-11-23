Bengals' A.J. Green: Trending down for Sunday
Green (toe) didn't participate at the part of Friday's practice open to the media, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Green didn't practice the last two days and that trend appears to be continuing Friday. The 30-year-old also declined to talk to reporters prior to Friday's practice, and he previously indicated he would talk once ready to return, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. The week began with optimism for Green's chances of playing Sunday against the Browns, but he currently seems more likely to miss his third straight game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...