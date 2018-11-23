Bengals' A.J. Green: Trending down for Sunday

Green (toe) didn't participate at the part of Friday's practice open to the media, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Green didn't practice the last two days and that trend appears to be continuing Friday. The 30-year-old also declined to talk to reporters prior to Friday's practice, and he previously indicated he would talk once ready to return, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. The week began with optimism for Green's chances of playing Sunday against the Browns, but he currently seems more likely to miss his third straight game.