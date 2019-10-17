Bengals' A.J. Green: Trending toward Week 7 absence

Green (ankle) said he likely won't participate in Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Green will presumably work out on a rehab field and go down as a non-participant in practice for the second day in a row, making it rather unlikely that he'll suit up Sunday against Jacksonville. The Bengals will probably hold off on making a call on Green's Week 7 status until after Friday's practice concludes, but it's expected that Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate will head Cincinnati's wideout corps for at least one more game.

