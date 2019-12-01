Bengals' A.J. Green: Trending up, but Week 14 status TBD

Green indicated that he hasn't experienced any swelling in his ankle of late, noting that "everything's trending up" at this stage, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

While that sounds encouraging, the report adds that the wideout still doesn't know if he'll play down the stretch. "When my ankle feels good enough to play, then I'll play," said Green, who hasn't participated in team drills since Nov. 4. He's therefore, iffy -- at best -- for next Sunday's game against the Browns.