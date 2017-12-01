Bengals' A.J. Green: Under the weather Friday
Green was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice due to an illness, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Dehner relays that Green said he was just dealing with a minor cold and felt under the weather, so the expectation remains that he'll be able to play Monday against the Steelers. Even so, Green may need to put in a full practice Saturday during the Bengals' final session of the week in order to avoid a questionable designation heading into the Week 13 matchup.
