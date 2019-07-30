Bengals' A.J. Green: Undergoes minor ankle procedure

Green underwent what is described as a minor ankle procedure Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The procedure was portrayed as a clean-up and Green's timetable for a return isn't expected to be affected by it, meaning that it's still possible he'll be able to suit up in Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Busts

    You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Breakouts

    Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Sleepers

    Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...