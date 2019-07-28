Bengals' A.J. Green: Undergoing MRI

Green (ankle) underwent an MRI on his sprained left ankle Sunday morning. While the team hasn't issued a definitive diagnosis, the general thinking is that he'll miss four weeks, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

That's a better estimate than was initially feared with Green. Other outlets also suggest that it's a low ankle sprain and not a high ankle sprain, though again, we haven't received official word from the team yet.