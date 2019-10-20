Bengals' A.J. Green: Unlikely to play before deadline
Green (ankle) isn't expected to be ready to make his season debut until after the Bengals' Week 9 bye, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Even though Green has made strides in his recovery from left ankle surgery and was able to put in some on-field work last week, the winless Bengals aren't inclined to rush him back. He's already been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, and Schefter's report suggests that Green won't be on track to return to action Week 8 against the Rams, either. If that's the case, the Bengals wouldn't have the opportunity to showcase Green prior to the Oct. 29 trade deadline, thereby decreasing the chances of him actually being dealt.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Week 7 injury report: Gurley & DJ issues
Running back injuries piled up fast, didn't they? Dave Richard lays out what's happening in...