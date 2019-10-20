Bengals' A.J. Green: Unlikely to play before deadline

Green (ankle) isn't expected to be ready to make his season debut until after the Bengals' Week 9 bye, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Even though Green has made strides in his recovery from left ankle surgery and was able to put in some on-field work last week, the winless Bengals aren't inclined to rush him back. He's already been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, and Schefter's report suggests that Green won't be on track to return to action Week 8 against the Rams, either. If that's the case, the Bengals wouldn't have the opportunity to showcase Green prior to the Oct. 29 trade deadline, thereby decreasing the chances of him actually being dealt.