Bengals' A.J. Green: Unlikely to play Sunday

Green is unlikely to return to action Sunday against the Ravens after his surgically-repaired left ankle didn't respond favorably to workouts earlier this week, ESPN's Ben Baby reports. "Right now, my ankle is saying it's too much," Green noted. "That's when you gotta back off."

Just as the wideout seemed to be trending in the right direction, he experienced swelling in his ankle and now it looks like he's in for yet another absence this weekend. Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson are therefore on track to head the Bengals' wideout corps against Baltimore on Sunday.