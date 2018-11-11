Bengals' A.J. Green: Unlikely to play Week 11

Green (toe), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, is unlikely to play Week 11 in Baltimore either, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The news item aligns with what Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier in the week. While Green didn't require surgery to address the right toe injury he suffered in the Week 9 win over the Buccaneers, the Bengals may not have a clear idea on how many games the wideout might miss until he's re-evaluated within the next few days. Green's absence for at least Week 10 and likely Week 11 opens the door for Tyler Boyd to serve as the Bengals' No. 1 wideout.