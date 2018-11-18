Bengals' A.J. Green: Week 11 status confirmed

Green (toe) is inactive Sunday against Baltimore.

The Bengals failed to officially rule out their top wideout for the Week 11 matchup, but the expectation all along was that Green would sit anyway. The official inactive list will confirm that notion, leaving Tyler Boyd and John Ross as the two probable starters at wide receiver. At the very least, Green appears to be headed in the right direction heading into the Week 12 matchup against Cleveland.

