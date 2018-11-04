Bengals' A.J. Green: Will meet with foot specialist

Green (toe) is scheduled to meet with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the Bengals on bye in Week 9, Green is using the down time to get more information about the injured toe on his right foot, which he sustained in the Week 8 win over the Buccaneers. The wideout is apparently still dealing with some swelling, which has made it difficult thus far for the Bengals to get a clear idea regarding the extent of the injury. The consultation with Anderson should provide clarity on the matter, with Rapoport noting that everything ranging from a day-to-day or week-to-week prognosis to even surgery could be on the table for the talented wideout. A toe injury previously cost Green three games in 2014, but it hadn't been a concern for the 30-year-old in recent seasons.