Bengals' A.J. Green: Won't practice Wednesday
Though Green (toe) won't practice Wednesday, he's expected to do so as the week progresses, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Marvin Lewis has expressed a degree of optimism that Green has a chance to play Sunday against the Browns, but that hinges on how well things go for the wideout upon his return to practice. Per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Lewis indicated Wednesday that if Green "feels good enough to go and we judge him good enough by our eyes, he'll be good to go" this weekend.
