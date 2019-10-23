Play

Bengals' A.J. Green: Working through individual drills

Green (ankle) will go through individual drills at Wednesday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Green is headed for a "limited" designation on the Wednesday practice report, per Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer, which is tangible progress in his recovery. The 31-year-old has not yet been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, despite not having practiced in full since undergoing left ankle surgery in late July. While Green appears to be nearing a full recovery, it remains to be seen whether he'll manage to suit up Week 8, which would be the Bengals' final opportunity to showcase him before the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories