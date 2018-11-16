Bengals' A.J. Green: Works on the side Friday

Green (toe) worked on the side during Friday's practice, according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic.

It's possible Green could get some work in behind the scenes Friday, but it's looking like he will sit out practice for the third day in a row. He was a long shot to play this week to begin with, and he likely would need to get in some type of practice in order to take the field. The Bengals will reveal after practice whether or not Green has any chance to play in Week 11, but the odds aren't looking good.