Bengals' A.J. Green: Works out on side Thursday

Green (ankle) worked out on a side field during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Per Baby, this marked Green's first appearance at a session since undergoing surgery on torn ligaments in his left ankle in late July. It also comes just days after shedding his walking boot. There remains no precise timetable for a return to action, but Green clearly is making progress in his recovery. While he goes through the later stages of rehab, the Bengals' receiving corps will continue to be headed by Tyler Boyd and John Ross.

