Bengals' Adam Jones: Doubtful for Sunday
Jones (back) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Jones played just 15 snaps in each of the last two games, so even if he suits up, don't expect him to play enough snaps to make a serious impact. The veteran corner will likely be replaced by Darqueze Dennard and Josh Shaw for the time being.
