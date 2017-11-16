Bengals' Adam Jones: Fails to practice Thursday
Jones (concussion) won't take part in Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Jones' absence for the second straight practice to begin the week makes it unlikely that he'll be available by the time Sunday's game against the Broncos arrives. If that's the case, the team would lean on Dre Kirkpatrick, Darqueze Dennard and William Jackson (toe) as its primary cornerbacks in the matchup with Denver.
