Bengals' Adam Jones: Full participant Thursday
Jones (back) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Jim Owczarski of Cincinnati.com reports.
Barring any major setbacks, the veteran corner should be cleared to go for Sunday's battle with the Colts. Jones hasn't played since Week 5 when he suffered back spasms. Now healthy, look for the 34-year-old to return to his starting role alongside Dre Kirkpatrick in the Bengals' secondary.
